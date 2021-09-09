BlogNews

09/09/2021


Dustin Hoffman, Sam Neill e Derek Jacobi nel cast della commedia Mr. Shaw Goes To Hollywood

Dustin Hoffman, Sam Neill e Derek Jacobi e altre star unite per raccontare l'incursione di George Bernard Shaw a Hollywood nel 1933 nella commedia Mr. Shaw Goes To Hollywood. Il premio Oscar Dustin Hoffman, Sam Neill e Derek Jacobi sono alcune delle star del ricco cast di Mr. Shaw Goes To Hollywood, commedia che vede coinvolti anche Eileen Atkins, Aidan Turner, Roger Allam e Brittany Snow. [...]


