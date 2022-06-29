BlogNews

29/06/2022


10

Vota

Hunger Games: nel cast del prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes anche Zoe Renee e Max Raphael

- 21 ore fa - (https://movieplayer.it)

Il cast di The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, prequel di Hunger Games, si è arricchito con nuovi arrivi che comprendono Zoe Renee e Max Raphael. Il film prequel di Hunger Games, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, ha trovato altri sei protagonisti: il cast si è infatti arricchito con delle new entry che comprendono Zoe Renee e Max Raphael. Le riprese del progetto diretto da Francis Lawrence [...]


Commenti Voti

Diventa anche tu un fan di BlogNews!
Clicca qui per accedere alla pagina su Facebook e poi premi il bottone "Mi piace".

Feed RSS dei commenti degli iscritti a BlogNews
Puoi seguire i commenti di questo post anche attraverso feed RSS.

Top 24 ore

10Nato: la Turchia ritira il veto per l'ingresso di [...]
10Hunger Games: nel cast del prequel The Ballad of [...]
7True Detective 4: HBO ordina la produzione della [...]
8Piero Ciampi, un duetto inedito con Lucia Rango [...]
3Black Phone: un grande film horror nel segno di Stephen [...]

Classifica completa