02/11/2021


Le comunità ebraiche: "No pass come deportati è un abuso e un'offesa"

- 1 giorno 12 ore fa - (https://www.globalist.it)

La manifestazione con travestimenti da lager nazisti è una ferita profonda verso la memoria dell'Olocausto e non solo. "Davanti a farneticazioni come quelle di Novara non è possibile invocare la libertà d'espressione garantita dalla Costituzione. Paragoni impossibili come quello cui abbiamo assistito costituiscono un assoluto abuso e un'offesa alla Memoria, che non è solo Memoria ebraica ma [...]


