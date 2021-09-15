BlogNews

Love is in the air anticipazioni 15 settembre 2021: Semiha aiuta Serkan ma a un prezzo altissimo per Eda

- 7 ore fa - (https://movieplayer.it)

Love is in the air torna domani, mercoledì 15 settembre 2021, su Canale 5 alle 16:30 con una nuova puntata: Semiha aiuta Serkan, come promesso, ma Eda fatica a tener fede agli accordi. Love is in the air torna domani, mercoledì 15 settembre 2021, su Canale 5 alle 16:30 con la nuova puntata della settimana. Nelle anticipazioni Eda rischia di non rispettare la promessa fatta a Semiha. Lo chef [...]


